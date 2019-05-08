Graffiti grans spray it with Phillip and Holly on This Morning

A group of pensioner graffiti artists hope their appearance on national TV will help put Aberdeen “on the map”.

The Graffiti Grannies, who formed as part of the recent Nuart Festival, were featured on This Morning with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Rosemary Murray, Anne Yule, Pearl Cameron and Dorothy Bothwell wowed the daytime telly hosts with their street art skills and left their mark on the studio.

The quartet are part of 16 other newly-minted street artists who took part in the first LATA 65 project in the UK, aimed at teaching over-65s the skills of graffiti art.

As part of the initiative, the Grannies daubed their very own design on the walls of Adelphi Lane in the city centre.

During yesterday’s debut on national television, the group were given a blank wall backstage at the show’s London studios to make their own art, leaving a space for the hosts to fill themselves.

Using specially created stencils, Holly and Phil turned their hands to the art, spraying outlines of their own faces in the very centre of the group’s design.

Speaking after their appearance, Dorothy, 82, said: “It was really wonderful to be on the show.

“The whole thing we’ve done has gone international and that can only be a good thing for the city.

“It’s great for Aberdeen to be put on the map in the way it can be.

“I hope it’s been a good advertisement for Aberdeen.

“It really just shows you that there’s no age limit to art.”

Pearl, 68, said: “It was so exciting to be on.

“Holly and Phil are absolutely fantastic – they’re the nicest pair.”

According to Pearl, the art will stay in pride of place behind the scenes at the show – despite Phillip admitting they hadn’t asked ITV’s permission to put it there in the first place.

Another of the Grannies, Anne, 72, described the appearance as “fabulous”.

She said: “I think it’s wonderful for Aberdeen, and with all the interest and press coverage we’ve had.

“It’s really gone global and people are quite taken with a bunch of pensioners doing what we do – and thoroughly enjoying it.”