Graffiti artists create new mural for Aberdeen cat and dog home

Two talented graffiti artists have brightened up a play area at Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats.

After asking its loyal social media following to recommend local artists who could liven up the animal shelter’s outdoor area, graffiti artists Skeps and Hobble Graff got in touch with proposed artworks.

Centre manager Marie Simpson said: “We just wanted to brighten up the area and make the space more fun.

“It was just a plain wall and the play area is meant to be a fun space.

“When we were looking at that blank wall, we always thought that it would be ideal to be jazzed up with some artwork or painting.

“It was not something that we could do, so we popped a little note on our Facebook page to ask if anyone could recommend people who would be willing to give up their time.”

Skeps and Hobble got in touch and showed Mrs Murray’s staff the work they’d done in the past – Marie said it was exactly what they were looking for.

“It was cartoony, bright and funny,” said the centre manager.

© Supplied by Mrs Murray's Home fo

The graffiti artists created the mural digitally first and emailed Marie a picture of it.

She said: “We thought it was fantastic. We only had one request and that was that we would like to have Max – our resident dog – pictured on the wall.

“They said it was no problem and they popped him on.”

It took the artists two days to create the new mural for the animal shelter.

The artwork created a lot of buzz on social media, with the photo of the mural receiving more than 1,200 likes in less than a day.

Marie said: “We’re so delighted with the mural – it made such a difference to that space.

“It’s a fun play area for the dogs, but it’s also what we use for our meet and greets when we’re rehoming our animals.

“It also made a difference for staff morale – it brightened everyone’s spirits.”

© Supplied by Mrs Murray's Home fo

Marie said she was delighted to be able to showcase the talent of the two local graffiti artists and hoped they would receive more work on the back of the mural from other north-east businesses.

Marie stated: “We cannot thank the guys enough for giving up their time. They really went above and beyond for it.

“We would highly recommend them if anyone wanted anything like this on their wall.”

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats is also taking part in this year’s Virtual Kiltwalk which will take place this weekend, with 10 staff members hoping to raise £1,000 for the animal shelter.

Marie said: “We’re going to be walking for 135 miles – the equivalent from here to Edinburgh dog and cat home.

“We have to cover this distance over the weekend.”

© Supplied by Mrs Murray's Home fo

Marie is thrilled each staff member is taking part in the fundraiser.

She said: “Some of our part-timers will be here looking after our animals – so that’s their contribution – but 10 of us will be walking.”

Mrs Murray’s team will walk from the animal shelter on Brickfield in Seaton along the beach to Footdee, past Donmouth Local Nature Reserve to Bridge of Don. Then, they will head down to Brig o’ Balgownie and Seaton Park before coming back to the cat and dog home.

While completing the Virtual Kiltwalk, the animal shelter staff will also walk its dog residents.

Marie said: “The dogs won’t be doing the whole circuit, but they’ll be doing smaller sections with some of the staff.

“Our resident dog Max is going to kick it off on Friday with our mascot.

“They will walk around the football pitch beside us as Max can’t do a long walk.”

Click here to support Mrs Murray’s Virtual Kiltwalk fundraisers.