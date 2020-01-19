Graduate apprenticeships on offer in Aberdeen

An Aberdeen university has announced a new round of graduate apprenticeships.

The opportunities have been awarded by Skills Development Scotland and will be delivered by Robert Gordon University (RGU).

It will see 175 fully-funded places available for entry in September 2020 in disciplines such as accountancy, construction, engineering, data science, IT management for business and business management.

The graduate apprentices allow people to gain qualifications to masters level while in employment.

Professor John Harper, principal of RGU said: “Graduate apprenticeships represent a major step-change in learning and were introduced to address future skills shortages in key areas. This latest award cements our position as a leading provider and we look forward to working with many more businesses.”