A north-east graduate has hailed a local charity in supporting people with deafness and blindness across Scotland.

Growing up, Charlotte Little had become used to wearing hearing aids, having been moderately deaf since birth.

But when her sight began to deteriorate in her early teens, she was diagnosed with a condition that would make life even more challenging.

The news that she had Usher Syndrome Type 2 – a condition which causes deafness and gradual tunnel vision – meant even the most basic tasks would become harder.

“My condition is quite complex, but essentially my vision is like looking through a letterbox or a telescope,” the 22-year old from Aberdeen said.

“I can’t look straight ahead and see what’s around me, and that’s why I need a cane. I don’t have spatial awareness.

“It’s very difficult for me to walk along a street and through crowds without bumping into people and obstacles. Using a cane affords me some independence and stable mobility, so I can make others aware and find obstacles before they find me.

“My eyesight has an impact on almost every part of my life.”

Charlotte, who graduated with a law degree last year, now works as a freelance access consultant and film journalist.

She added: “My central vision works normally, and I use smartphones and technology without much adjustment, and I watch films and television without audio description – I just have to be at the right angle.

“I was very athletic and sporty as a child, and so I miss the ease of going out and exercising and taking part in team sports.

“I have a tandem bike now, but I do miss the freedom of independent cycling. I miss not having to worry about going to the shops or getting out and about, and I miss not thinking about my mobility every second of the day.”

Due to being hard of hearing, Charlotte had already worked with local charity North East Sensory Services (NESS), getting involved in youth activities and accessing their hearing aid maintenance services.

Then, as she dealt with sight loss, she was invited to join the charity’s board in 2019 to represent young deafblind people in the area.

She said: “NESS are a charity you can rely on, and a local hub for people with deafness and blindness. I know if I ever needed support or services related to my deafblindness, I can go to NESS.”

And she added that the work by organisations like NESS were even more vital in the wake of Covid-19.

“It’s really important that people with sensory loss are able to access emotional support during the pandemic, as social distancing and masks have had a huge impact on the lives of many deaf and blind people.

“Supporting independent and local charities is so important, as local communities benefit and thrive from investment and resources.

“NESS supports so many people, helping them find independence within their communities. They are a lifeline for so many people.”