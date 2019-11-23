Aberdeen graduate helping to fight disease

An Aberdeen University graduate has made a potentially important contribution for identifying diseases in Latin American countries.

Eden Burnett, 23, was celebrating receiving her MSc microbiology degree from Aberdeen University yesterday.

Ms Burnett, who grew up in Craigdam, in Aberdeenshire, is in patenting talks after the promising success of her final project.

She said: “I really can’t say much, but it’s ongoing discussions. It has something to do with my peptide sequence and this could be used for a marker for disease in places like Latin America, that sort of region, for Chagas disease.”

The illness, also known as American trypanosomiasis, infects about six to seven million people worldwide.

When infected, symptoms include skin lesions, fever, headaches, difficulty breathing and abdominal or chest pains and, later in life, it could result in sudden death.

Ms Burnett will soon start her role as a research and development scientist in Stirling.

She said: “I will be working with point of care.

“What that means is, instead of going to get a blood test at your GP, all you would need is a little machine with a few drops of your blood.

“You would know, within a couple of minutes, whether you have a disease or not.”