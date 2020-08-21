GP who retired after 35 years at Aberdeen surgery says helping people has been a ‘real privilege’

A GP who retired after 35 years at an Aberdeen medical practice said it has been a “real privilege” to help people.

David Fowler, 61, retired on Thursday after 35 years at Cove Bay Health Centre.

The former GP studied at Aberdeen University before joining the practice in August 1985.

Staff at the centre organised for piper Julie Brinklow to play for David on his last day as they waved him off.

He said helping patients has been a “real privilege”.

David said: “I’ve had a lot of fun with people over the years and a great deal of laughs.

“Obviously there are sad times too but the vast majority of the patients are really nice and pleasant.

“I’m really going to miss the staff at the practice too, which will be a big loss.

“Doctors like to be liked, so if you’re helping people it makes you feel better. It is a real privilege.”

The 61-year-old knew he wanted to be a GP from the tender age of four.

And he said there have been many changes since he first joined the NHS in the 80s.

David added: “I would say 99% of changes have been for the good.

“The main change is that we’ve moved on from treating things as they appear to preventing illness, rather than waiting for conditions to appear.

“It means that we’re now seeing fewer heart attacks and strokes than we did in the past and there’s a huge difference.

“We prescribe fewer antibiotics which is an important issue. Encouraging people to lead a healthy lifestyle has also become more prominent.

“It’s a much bigger team now. Instead of having five doctors working almost individually with no management, we now have a big administrative and management team.

“We have regular meetings to discuss what we’re doing and it’s a much more organised, team-based philosophy.”

David said working during the Covid-19 pandemic has been a ‘worrying’ time for GPs.

He added: “It’s not a good time to retire during a pandemic. It’s been difficult for everybody.

“But from a GP perspective we’ve had worries about people not coming in to see us because they’re worried about coming into the surgery in case they catch Covid-19.

“We’re also concerned that we’ll start seeing people with cancer who should’ve turned up months before.

“Because we’ve used so much IT in general practice recently, I think there will be a permanent change where we will phone patients more often and use video calls.

“In one way it makes it more efficient, but you don’t want to lose the value of seeing people face to face which is very important.”

David hopes to put his feet up in retirement, but still plans to keep busy.

He said: “My wife has a few plans that involve me carrying on with some sort of job to keep me out of the house.

“I’m looking for a job with as little stress as possible, maybe in the medical field or volunteering.”