GP practices and pharmacies to remain open over Easter

GP practices and community pharmacies across the north-east will remain open on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The Scottish Government requested that they stay open across the country to relieve pressure on out-of-hours services.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “I want to thank all health and social care staff for their continuing extraordinary efforts as we face this pandemic.

“Given ongoing demand on our NHS, I have taken the unusual step of asking GP practices and community pharmacies to remain open on Good Friday and Easter Monday – but only if it is safe to do so.

“Working with the Scottish GP Committee of BMA Scotland, the Scottish Government has agreed an additional £15 million to help GP practices meet the costs of responding to Covid-19.

“Part of this will help to cover the cost of remaining open on Good Friday and Easter Monday and the remainder will help to meet other costs being faced by practices during this difficult time. I have also been clear that the Scottish Government will meet any additional costs incurred by community pharmacies to remain open on these bank holidays.

“As always – if you have a critical medical emergency, whether related to coronavirus or not, phone 999.”

