Government still looking for firm to run citizenship test centre in Aberdeen

The UK Government has yet to find anyone to run a citizenship test centre in Aberdeen.

Last year the Home Office said it was launching the facility that would allow those applying to become UK citizens to sit the necessary test in Aberdeen.

The government had hoped to open the centre in the Granite City next month but has yet to find a partnering firm to help run it.

MSP Kevin Stewart has hit out, saying they have to take “immediate action” to deliver the centre.

The Aberdeen Central MSP had previously criticised the Home Office for being unable to confirm a timetable for its opening.

Now the SNP politician has written to Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

Mr Stewart said: “It is nothing short of a shambles that the UK Government has not yet fulfilled its commitment to Aberdeen.

“We must do all we can to retain and attract the brightest and best in Aberdeen, which is why the UK Government must take action and deliver for this city immediately.”

There are currently two centres in Scotland – Glasgow and Edinburgh – delivering Life in the UK tests.

In his letter to Mr Javid, Mr Stewart said: “At the third time of asking having been provided assurances that a Life in the UK test centre was to be opened in Aberdeen, I have been told a suitable partner is still to be found.

“What exactly is the delay in finding a suitable partner?

“The length of time that has elapsed has quite frankly become ridiculous and people in the north-east feel let down.

“Please look to address this matter as soon as possible or give this parliament the power to do so.”

The Home Office had invited firms to bid on the contract to run the test centre.

A spokesman for the Home Office admitted the search for a partner agency to run the office had been “difficult”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “Our plan has been for a Life in the UK test centre to be set up in Aberdeen by June 2019.

“However, the test provider has confirmed that whilst it takes time to find a suitable partner and complete commercial negotiations, this has been particularly difficult at present due to the Life in the UK test contract currently undergoing a procurement.”

The spokesman added: “Until the contract is awarded, the current provider highlights issues in relation to being able to determine the length of contract they can offer to the right partner.

“Once the new provider is confirmed and they know the outcome of the tender, they will know what length of contract they are looking to offer potential partners in this area.

“The closing day for submitting bids has now passed and the bids are currently undergoing the assessment process.

“The decision date and date of award cannot be released at this time as this is commercially sensitive information.”