Government pulls Janey Godley Covid campaign following Twitter backlash

The Scottish Government has announced that it will be pulling its recent Covid campaign featuring Janey Godley.
Ms Godley, who became a household name through the pandemic for her Nicola Sturgeon voice-overs, has come under fire after a series of tweets were unearthed.
In them, the Scottish comedian mocked people with disabilities, made racist remarks and joked about the Chernobyl disaster.
