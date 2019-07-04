Government pledges cash to reduce fishing industry deaths

Nearly £1 million of Government funding will be spent on helping reduce deaths in the fishing industry.

Free training will be provided and life vests handed out to fishermen working in the North Sea and other parts of the country.

Maritime Minister Nusrat Ghani during a meeting with safety experts and coastal MPs that an additional £700,000 will be provided to give more fishermen potentially life-saving training.

This is on top of an existing £250,000 pot of cash pledged to improve safety.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Last year there were six fishermen killed in accidents or by falling overboard.

The Department for Transport will also work with the Seafish Industry Authority to deliver more than 500 personal flotation devices fitted with locator beacons to help find people who have fallen into the sea from vessels.