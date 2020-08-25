Government overturns rejected plans for advertising board in Aberdeen

A digital advertising board will be built in Aberdeen after a decision to block planning permission was overturned.

The application for the display on the side of a building at Mearns Street was rejected by the city council in April.

Advertising firm Global appealed and a Scottish Government appointed reporter has now overturned the refusal.

Aberdeen City Council were concerned the proposed sign would provide much bright, crisper and cleaner images than the current advertising hoardings.

They were also worried that it might prove a distraction to motorists travelling on Virginia Street.

Reporter Trevor Croft visited the site earlier this month and said the concerns did not justify a refusal.

He said: “Whilst the display would certainly be prominent, in these conditions car headlights would be a major distraction and I consider that in the context of this commercial area the sign would be seen very much as part of the normal street screen.

“Taking all these points together I do not consider any impact on the visual amenity of the area would be so significant as to justify dismissing the appeal.”