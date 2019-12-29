Government apprenticeship scheme criticised for only attracting 152 north-east pupils in four years

A job start policy has been slated for welcoming just 152 pupils across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire over four years.

The Foundation Apprenticeship was unveiled by the Scottish Government in 2016 as a way for S5 and S6 pupils to train with firms while still at school.

Figures released under Freedom of Information legislation reveal 55 apprentices have started on the scheme in the city since 2016, along with 97 in Aberdeenshire.

During the same period, 53 were taken on in Moray and 78 in Angus.

At the 2017 SNP conference in Aberdeen, Deputy First Minister John Swinney announced a boost to the number of Foundation Apprenticeships by up to 5,000 by the end of 2019.

Scottish Conservative MP for the north-east region Peter Chapman said: “It looks like the nationalists have cut their support for helping pupils into work. Meanwhile, they are trying to cover up an increase in the number of 16 to 24-year-olds out of a job.

“Industries across the north-east are crying out for motivated, enthusiastic workers.

“Just two years ago, at the SNP conference in Aberdeen, the SNP said they’d create another 5,000 apprentices via this scheme. This was hastily slashed to 2,600.

“Even then, just a trickle of those have been created here.”

Skills Development Scotland, which delivers the scheme on behalf of the Scottish Government, said in a report that Fife and North Lanarkshire councils were “considerably more active” in delivering Foundation Apprenticeship starts than other local authorities. Between 2017-19 239 children joined the scheme in Fife and 204 in North Lanarkshire.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We played host to a Scottish Apprenticeship Week forum in March in which we hosted by school and business link organisation Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) North East, which highlighted the value of apprenticeships and work-based learning can bring to individuals.

There are a variety of apprenticeships available including foundation courses which pupils can undertake while still at school.

“Events such as this provided parents and carers with an insight into the potential opportunities for their children to develop their skills and secure rewarding employment.”

Vincent Docherty, Aberdeenshire Council’s head of education, said: “Skills-based qualifications such as Foundation Apprenticeships play an important part in giving young people the skills and confidence they need to succeed.

“Aberdeenshire Council has also given young people opportunities to develop through the award- winning Peter Deen and Fraser Deen scholarship programmes in addition to offering Foundation Apprenticeships.

“We are committed to delivering a holistic educational experience that meets all young people’s needs so they can go on to achieve either academically or in the world of work.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are taking a range of actions to broaden the paths to work available to young people, and foundation apprenticeships are a key element of our flagship youth employment strategy – Developing the Young Workforce (DYW).

“The original DYW target was to reduce the level of youth unemployment in 2014 – excluding those in full-time education – by 40% by 2021. That target was achieved early and we will continue to invest in a range of opportunities, including foundation apprenticeships. Scotland continues to have a higher employment rate and lower unemployment rate for young people than the rest of the UK.”