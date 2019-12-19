Government accused of ‘selling out’ fishing industry after cod quota cuts

A north-east MSP has accused the UK Government of “selling out” the fishing industry after a reduction in Scotland’s cod quota.

Representatives of North Sea trawlermen agreed to a 50% reduction in a bid to preserve stocks ahead of talks in Brussels.

Elspeth McDonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, warned of a “serious economic impact” on the sector, while Mike Park from the Scottish White Fish Producers’ Association said 2020 would be “extremely challenging” for trawlermen across the region.

And Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said the Government was “serving the fishing industry up as bait”.

His comments came as fisheries ministers from Denmark and Spain demanded access to UK waters as part of any EU exit trade deal.

Mr Stevenson said: “In the first week of the new Parliament, the Tories are already lining up a sell-out of Scotland’s vital fisheries sector for their own narrow party interests.

“Rather than following through on their pledge of a ‘sea of opportunity’, the Tories are instead serving the fishing industry up as bait.

“The remarks from both Denmark and Spain make clear that access to Scottish waters and fishing quotas must be on the table for negotiation before any Brexit trade deal can be agreed.

“And with the Tory Government planning to make it illegal for Parliament to extend the transition period beyond the end of next year – ramping up the risk of a No-Deal exit – it’s clear that the Tories cannot be trusted to stand up for our crucial fishing and agriculture sectors.”

Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan, David Duguid, said the reduction in quotas highlighted the case for the UK to leave the Common Fisheries Policy.

He said: “This is clearly a disappointing outcome for our fishing industry.

“Once again, that has made the case for the UK leaving the Common Fisheries Policy and becoming an independent coastal state.

“The UK should have a seat at the table in its own right – engaging fully in bilateral agreements, with an equal footing to Norway, Iceland and the Faroes.

“I will continue to fight the corner of the whole seafood industry in my constituency of Banff and Buchan – and indeed across Scotland and the UK – to ensure the interests of the sector are enhanced as we leave the EU.”

He accused the SNP of “scaremongering”, adding that they were on the wrong side of the argument.

He said: “During the election campaign, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove travelled to Aberdeen and made abundantly clear in meetings with industry leaders that talks on trade and on fisheries will be kept absolutely separate.

“Some EU coastal nations are upset about this because they have enjoyed an unfair share of the catch in our waters for far too long.

“The reality is the UK will become an independent coastal state when we leave the EU and the CFP.

“The SNP always claimed to support our fishing communities.

“If they want to get behind the sector, they should start working with the UK Government and help to expand the industry as we leave the EU.”