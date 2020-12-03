Government appeals for new north-east work coaches

New work coaches are being sought in Aberdeen to help support residents get back into work.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has entered its final round to hire 9,000 additional work coaches across the country by the end of March.

As part of this, applications have now opened for those in Aberdeen, and will close on 11.55pm on December 9.

The move follows a successful initial phase which saw 4,500 people appointed as work coaches as part of the DWP response to the pandemic.

It has said those in the north-east will be vital in ensuring residents have access to expert mentoring and jobs support.

They will also help people improve their CVs, interview and job skills as well as helping arrange more structured support including the new £2b Kickstart scheme for young people, the £238m JETS programme which targets those out of work for three months, and a mixture of work experience and training through sector-based work academy programmes.

UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart said: “Helping people back into employment and supporting business is a key priority for the UK Government and will help drive economic recovery from Coronavirus. Work Coaches play a crucial role in giving people the direct support they need at this difficult time.

“We have had a fantastic response to the first Work Coach recruitment drive, with hundreds of new recruits joining Jobcentres across Scotland. We now have a further 50 positions to fill across the north-east and Fife and I encourage as many people as possible to apply. You can make a real difference to people in your local community.”

Anyone interested in applying is asked to do so online at: https://jobhelp.campaign.gov.uk/workcoach/