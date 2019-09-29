Gospel Trust joy as new north-east church given go-ahead

Plans for a new church in a north-east town have been approved.

Peterhead Gospel Trust applied for permission to build a place of worship on land next to White Gates.

The group worked alongside Mintlaw-based firm Baxter Design on the plans.

The new church will feature a main hall with a capacity to seat almost 500 people and a foyer with an area for the minister and toilets.

A woman living near the site had objected to the proposals after raising concerns over privacy and noise coming from worshippers.

However, Aberdeenshire Council planning officials have given the plans the go-ahead.

Head of the local authority’s planning service, Robert Gray, said they had “no concerns” about the proposals for the site.

He said: “The proposed development is considered acceptable in terms of the proposed use and design.

“There are no concerns in respect of issues arising on residential amenity impacts, flooding or road safety.”

Tim Hill, from the Peterhead Gospel Trust, said the new building was needed to make the church more accessible for the congregation.

He said the application was a “re-visit” of existing planning permission for the site.

Mr Hill said: “We have made a few changes to the original layout and positioning to make the hall safer and more usable for elderly, disabled and children.

“We are very much looking forward to the improvements that this facility will bring.

“We have spoken to our neighbours around the site who are pleased it will be upgraded by this move.”

Fiona Stephen was the only objector to the proposal.

In a letter against the plans, Mrs Stephen said: “I am concerned with the loss of my privacy and also the increase of noise and disturbance there will be.

“I am very concerned how close cars will be parking next to my garden and the screening proposed is inadequate.

“The plans show only trees and this will take many years to provide any screening at all.

“My privacy will be affected by this.

“This disturbance and noise will affect all houses on the border of the site so please take this into consideration when considering planning.

“This has been a quiet private residential area and I am very concerned that this will change.”

The church will be used as the new home for Peterhead Gospel Trust’s congregation.

The group was given planning permission for a temporary place of worship on land off Waterside Road in 2006 and later secured retrospective permission for another temporary home.