Gorse blaze in Moray extinguished by fire crews

Fire crews were called out to a Moray town this afternoon to extinguish a grass blaze.

They attended beside Station Road in Buckie after receiving reports of gorse and whin being on fire.

One appliance headed to the scene and firefighters used a water carrier to help extinguish the flames.

They were called out at 4.13pm, with the stop message being received at 4.40pm.

A fire spokeswoman confirmed that they remained on scene at the moment to dampen down the area.