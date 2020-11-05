Gorse blaze in Moray extinguished by fire crews

Fire crews were called out to a Moray town this afternoon to extinguish a grass blaze.
They attended beside Station Road in Buckie after receiving reports of gorse and whin being on fire.
One appliance headed to the scene and firefighters used a water carrier to help extinguish the flames.
They were called out at 4.13pm, with the stop message being received at 4.40pm.
A fire spokeswoman confirmed that they remained on scene at the moment to dampen down the area.
