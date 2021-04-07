One of the north-east’s largest Highland Games gatherings has been called off just a month before it was due to be held.

Organisers of the Gordon Castle event in Fochabers had held off postponing the annual festivities in the hope it would still go ahead in an amended form.

However, today it has been confirmed the games will be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

More than 10,000 people packed the castle grounds in the Moray village when it was last held in 2019.

Decision delayed in hope of Covid guideline change

The Gordon Castle event had been due to kick-off the Highland Games season across the north and north-east on Sunday, May 16.

A statement from organisers explained they hoped the postponement would help secure the future of the event.

It added: “The decision has not been taken lightly and we have held back announcing our decision in case the guidelines changed and we were able to go ahead.

HIGHLAND GAMES ANNOUNCEMENT😓It is with very heavy hearts that Gordon Castle Estate must announce that our 2021… Posted by Gordon Castle Estate on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

“We realise that a lot of people will be disappointed but the health and well-being of our staff, exhibitors, traders, sponsors and Highland Games supporters is always our priority.

“We hope you understand and respect our difficult decision. By removing the uncertainty now and reducing the outlay from our traders, suppliers and partners, we are helping to secure the event in future years.”