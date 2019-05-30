GOODBYE EVERYONE: North-east man’s final tragic message hours before death

A popular north-east man who died from breathing problems left a heartfelt final message to loved ones saying: “Goodbye everyone”.

Robbie Cross, 45, was diagnosed with kidney and lung conditions two years ago and became seriously ill last week when doctors told him he might have just days to live.

The distribution worker for Strachans in Peterhead desperately hoped to see his beloved Liverpool play in Saturday’s Champions League final, but tragically passed away on Monday evening.

Today Robbie’s boss described him as a popular and brave hard worker while his sister, Diane Pirie, paid tribute to her “wonderful” brother.

A celebration of Robbie’s life will take place in Peterhead on Tuesday and guests have been asked to wear red – the colours of his two favourite teams, Liverpool and Aberdeen.

Born in Peterhead, Robbie attended Central and Clerkhill schools and then Peterhead Academy.

He joined Strachans in 2002 as a container labeller and was working in September 2017 when he suffered chest pains.

Robbie was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and diagnosed with vasculitis and kidney problems and had to have dialysis at Buchan Renal Unit three times a week from that point.

He was also diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and had to quit work in June 2018. His condition deteriorated at ARI last week.

Last Friday, Robbie wrote on Facebook: “I’m in the high dependency ward. I’m in a serious condition my breathing is really bad.

“They are treating me for a pneumonia infection but if that doesn’t work I might just have days to go.”

In his final post, three days later, he wrote simply: “Goodbye everyone”.

Strachans operations manager John Duncan said: “I visited Robbie in hospital on Sunday and have never seen anyone handle a serious illness as bravely as him.

“I said to him that he would soon be seeing his team lift the European Cup on Saturday but unfortunately he wasn’t able to hold on.

“He had a great sense of humour and was very popular. He will be greatly missed.”

Diane, 51, said: “Robbie really wanted to hold on until Saturday’s final but just couldn’t.

“He loved golf and was a member at Peterhead Golf Club. His last round was at Trump International in August – and he was truly happy to have played there as it is such a good course.

“He had a great sense of humour and would use his jokes to lighten the mood when he was ill. He was a wonderful brother.”

He also leaves nephew David Pirie, 29, and niece Stacey Macdonald, 26, great-niece Holly, 4, and great-nephew Jackson, 2.

Robbie’s loved ones have asked anyone wishing to make donations in his memory to choose the Buchan Renal Unit or Parkinson’s UK, as his mother Cathy has Parkinson’s.