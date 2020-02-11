Good Samaritans rush to help north-east tractor driver after vehicle crashes into lamppost and wall

A tractor has mounted the pavement and crashed through a lamppost and a wall in an Aberdeen suburb.

The incident, on North Deeside Road in Peterculter, happened at 9am this morning.

Pictures from the scene show the tractor and trailer resting against the partially demolished wall with what appears to be a lamppost on top of the vehicle.

Alex Ednie, manager at Meka Hair Salon across the road described the moment Good Samaritans rushed to the drivers aid.

“All we heard was a big bang and all the lights in the salon flickered.

“We rushed across to check on the driver, he was ok just a bit dazed.

“A dog walker and a woman in a car behind the tractor also stopped and got out to check on the driver.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At about 8.55am this morning a one-vehicle road traffic crash happened in Station Road East, Peterculter.

“A tractor has collided with a lamppost. There are no injuries.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We have a staff member on their way just now to make the lamppost safe.

“The lamppost will get programmed in for replacement in the near future.”