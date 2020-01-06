Good Samaritan urges people in Aberdeen to follow his lead

A Good Samaritan who gives up his time to help people in his Aberdeen community has urged others to do the same.

Connor Forbes, 24, decided to get involved in helping others by gritting and clearing paths during the winter months.

Connor, who lives on Grampian Place in Torry, has been assisting older people living around his area.

And he wants people across the city to follow his lead and keep an eye on their vulnerable neighbours.

He said: “At this time of year it can be really hard for older people and I just wanted to give something back to those who live around my area.

“People worry about their grandparents and I want to help.

“A couple of people have asked me to go down because their grandparents live off the main roads and their streets don’t get gritted.

“If I can help out just by putting a bit of salt down here and there, it does make a difference to them.

“It means they can get out and about.

“I’ve got an opportunity to do something good. It’s half an hour out of my day to go and do it.”

He added: “I am only able to do the Torry area, so I can’t really help other people.

“I want to encourage other people across the city to look out for people who need a bit of help.

“If people can help, they should.

“It doesn’t take a lot – it’s a few minutes out of your day to help someone who is going to really appreciate it.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Torry councillor Audrey Nicoll praised Connor’s contribution to the community.

She said: “People taking the initiative to help others is a really positive thing which can make a massive difference to people.

“I want to say a massive thank you to Connor.

“It would be lovely if he was held up as an example for others to do the same in other parts of the city.

“It shows that no matter how small you think a gesture is, it could make a huge difference to someone else’s life.”