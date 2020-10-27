Good news for Aberdeen as Revolution confirms city venues won’t be shutting

A chain behind popular bars in Aberdeen has confirmed its city bars will not be shutting, as it looks to close several sites across the UK due to the impact of coronavirus.

Revolution Bars will close six branded pubs and reduce rents at seven others as part of a proposed company voluntary arrangement (CVA).

They have blamed the government’s 10pm curfew which has cost the business about a third of its revenue.

About 130 jobs are at risk, with the company employing about 2,500 people.

However, neither Aberdeen’s Revolution or Revolucion de Cuba are at risk.

Revolution Bars chief executive Rob Pitcher said: “Throughout this extended period of distress caused by Covid-19, the group has sought to prioritise the health and wellbeing of its staff and customers, minimise its cash consumption, maintain good levels of liquidity to ensure its ongoing viability and to be in a position to take advantage of opportunities that may arise once restrictions are lifted.

“The CVA proposed by the group’s Revolution Bars Limited subsidiary entity, if agreed by landlords, is another proactive step to lower outgoings to help safeguard the future of the group and improve long-term performance.”

In the three weeks, before the curfew was introduced, the business’s bar sales were at nearly 78% of last year’s levels.

In the five weeks since the curfew started, that figure has dropped to 49.4%.