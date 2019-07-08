Good and bad news for Dons boss McInnes after Inverness Caley friendly

Aberdeen’s new-look team’s preparation is over and now full focus turns to the Europa League tie with RoPS Rovaniemi.

The Dons completed their pre-season build up with a 1-1 draw with Championship Inverness Caley Thistle that produced another injury problem.

Left back Greg Leigh, the summer loan signing from NAC Breda, limped off midway through the first half with an ankle injury.

The dreaded scenario for a manager before a game of such huge significance is to see a key player limp off injured.

Dons boss Derek McInnes now faces a nervous wait to see if the 23-year-old will be fit for Thursday’s first qualifying round first leg with the Finnish outfit.

The poor condition of Elgin City’s Borough Briggs pitch exasperated the Dons’ situation as McInnes opted not to risk summer signing Craig Bryson on the hard surface.

Having returned to full training on Wednesday, the midfielder was set to make his delayed Dons debut and get valuable game time against the Highlanders.

The 32-year-old has been sidelined since suffering an ankle ligament injury in a 2-0 defeat of QPR for Derby on April 22.

Having not experienced game action for 11 weeks, McInnes aimed to give the midfielder around 20 minutes at Borough Briggs in preparation for RoPS.

It is expected Bryson will feature at some point against RoPS.

However, if he does not win his battle to start, McInnes has a safe pair of hands in Dean Campbell to partner fellow teenager Lewis Ferguson in the central midfield role. Both Ferguson, 19, and Campbell, 18, have consistently shown they can handle the pressure and pace of big games.

There was better news on the injury front, with wingers Niall McGinn and Connor McLennan both returning to action.

Both missed the previous two pre-season friendlies as they were recovering from surgery.

Striker Sam Cosgrove and winger Ryan Hedges both sat out the game, having suffered minor knocks in the 2-0 win at Peterhead. It was a precautionary measure and both are set to be fully fit to face RoPS on Thursday.

At the same time as the Dons kicked off at Borough Briggs, their Euro opponents RoPS faced IFK Mariehamn at home in the league.

They lost 2-1, to continue their poor form of just one win in five and that was against the side rock bottom of their division.

Inverness suffered an early setback when Shaun Rooney was taken off injured on five minutes.

The Dons created the first opportunity when Scott Wright was played through on goal.

Instead of shooting from 22 yards he opted to pass inside to Curtis Main, who shot straight at keeper Cammy Mackay.

Aberdeen suffered a blow in the 21st minute when Leigh suffered an ankle injury following an innocuous challenge from Roddy MacKenzie.

In the 51st minute substitute McGinn came close when shooting over from 15 yards.

Soon after, Andy Considine met a Scott McKenna knock back but his header went just over.

Aberdeen went ahead in the 62nd minute when Jon Gallagher’s blistering pace saw him win a race to the ball inside the box with Nikolay Todorov.

Substitute Todorov clumsily brought down Gallagher and MAIN comfortably converted to net his first goal for Aberdeen.

In the 71st minute a free kick from Tom Walsh was deflected wide by the defensive wall.

From the resultant corner delivered by Walsh into the danger Jordan White flicked it on towards the back post where Brad McKAY converted.

Conceding from a set piece will have been galling for boss McInnes.

It was an Achilles heel last season and the Dons will have to fix that against RoPS.

In the final minute Ash Taylor headed wide. Now the friendlies are over the real test for the Dons rebuilt squad begins in Europe at Pittodrie on Thursday.