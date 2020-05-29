Golfers tee off at Aberdeen courses as lockdown restrictions ease

The first golfers have returned to courses across Aberdeen after lockdown restrictions were eased.

Hundreds of eager players flocked to the four public courses in the city after they were allowed to reopen.

Golfers observed new rules to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, including remaining two metres apart and not touching flags.

At Kings Links, Stephen Inglis was among the first to return.

The 32-year-old from Bridge of Don teed off alongside friend Scott McArthur.

Stephen said: “It’s been a bit frustrating over the last few weeks but it’s good to get a bit of normality back.

“I’m really excited – although I’ve not played for a while so I might be screaming by the ninth!”

Portlethen resident Neal McTavish, 27, was also among the first to tee off – and walked off the 18th green having beaten his handicap.

He said: “It’s great to be back out and I was really happy with how I played.”

Playing partner Kaz Yeats, 28, from Cove, added: “It was really enjoyable. Even if we’d played badly we’d still have walked off smiling.”

