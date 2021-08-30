Golfers donate £250 in support of Buckie lifeboat

Competitive golfers have shown their support for rescuers as they donate hundreds of pounds in donations to Buckie lifeboat.

Rescuers from the Moray-based crew have accepted a £250 cheque from organisers of the annual Open Golf competition, held at Buckpool Golf Club in Buckie.

The money will fund crew training and equipment at the station.

Deputy mechanic of Buckie lifeboat, Gav Hyne, accepted the donation by Buckpool administrator Amanda Fraser, on behalf of the crew.

He said: “It was a privilege to accept this donation on behalf of the crew.

“Our local community is always generous in support of the RNLI and our mission of saving lives at sea in the local waters of the Moray Firth.”

The annual competition rotates between three local golf courses – Buckpool, Spey Bay and Strathlene – and features stroke-play competitions for both gents and ladies.

Neil Murray (Buckpool GC) won the gents scratch prize with a seven under par round of 63.

The gents handicap prize was won by Walter Clark (Maverston GC) with a net five under par 65, meanwhile, the ladies’ winner was Pamela Topping of Royal Tarlair GC who carded a four under par score of 66.

The best-placed member of the RNLI lifeboat crew was Hyne, who recorded a net three under par (67) in the handicap competition.

Ms Fraser said: “It was a pleasure for Buckpool Golf Club to host the event this year,” says Amanda Fraser. “We were blessed with perfect weather and a course in excellent condition – as well as a strong entry from neighbouring clubs for this traditional event supporting local lifeboat crew who play such an important role in our community.”