Golf tournament in aid of ARCHIE Foundation to tee off at north-east courses next month

A north-east children’s charity is set to launch a new golf tournament to help raise funds for sick kids and their families.

The ARCHIE Open was scheduled to get under way in late March as part of a joint initiative between Sport Aberdeen and the ARCHIE Foundation.

But the organisers of the event were forced to postpone due to coronavirus.

The ARCHIE Open will now run from September 1 to 30 and the charity is encouraging anyone who has ever held a club to get involved.

The competition is not restricted to serious golfers including those who do not have an official handicap.

Seventeen courses in the north and north-east have pledged their support for the campaign and the charity expects hundreds of golfers to take part in a bid to secure one of three prestigious prizes up for grabs.

The first prize will be a year’s worth of golf, a talented runner-up will win six months of golf for four and one lucky entrant will be chosen at random to receive a mystery four-ball prize from one of the 17 participating courses.

Jamie Smith, fundraising manager for The ARCHIE Foundation, said: “We are extremely excited to tee off this amazing competition and are incredibly grateful for the support received from the many clubs and courses across the north and north-east which are getting behind the campaign.

“The ARCHIE Open is set to be great fun and we encourage everyone to get out, play and take part.

“Every £5 donated from the golfing community will go a long way to help local sick children and their families in one of the three hospitals we support.”

He added: “That £5 donation could pay for vouchers for a hospital meal so parents of a sick child can keep their strength up without ever having to leave their child’s bedside.

“It’s a relatively small sum of money to donate but the difference it makes for families in really challenging circumstances is priceless.”

Among the partner golf courses for the open are Alford Golf Club, Kintore Golf Club, Maverston Golf Club, and Newburgh Golf Club.

Oldmeldrum Golf Club, Portlethen Golf Club, Stonehaven Golf Club, and Westhill Golf Club are also supporting it.

Players are invited to submit their stableford score on the ARCHIE website and to check their position in the leaderboard online, on social media and in the local press.

Full details about the competition can be found on the charity’s website which includes a link to remind participants to comply with current Scottish Government Guidelines regarding Covid-19.

To find out more about ARCHIE’s work and how you can help support a family in need visit www.archie.org/donate

To find out more about the ARCHIE Open, visit www.archie.org/events/archieopen