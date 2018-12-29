Saturday, December 29th 2018 Show Links
Aberdeen man, 43, sent to prison after stealing golf cart

by Dale Haslam
29/12/2018, 1:45 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
An Aberdeen man has been jailed for stealing a golf cart from a garage.

Graham Houghton, also known as Gribble, 43, stole the golf cart along with a bicycle from an address on Ferryhill Place in Aberdeen on July 28.

Depute fiscal David Thorburn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Gribble was seen on CCTV entering a nearby bar with the items.

He added the golf cart, valued at £150, and the bike, worth £200, were later recovered from a garden shed.

Gribble, of Balnagask Avenue, Aberdeen, pled guilty to stealing a bike and golf cart.

He had initially also been charged with stealing a pair of golf shoes, but this was dropped from the charge.

Defence agent David Sutherland said his client had a “life-long battle” with alcohol and drugs and had “relapsed” on the day in question.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin sentenced Gribble to six months behind bars.

