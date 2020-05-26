Golf Aberdeen booking system collapses as golfers look to return to courses

North-east golfers face a wait to book a tee time after Golf Aberdeen’s booking system collapsed.

The sport is set to returnon Friday – under strict social distancing measures – meaning that four courses run by the group will be opened.

The MacKenzie Championship Course, Hazlehead Pines, Balnagask and the Kings Links will all be inviting members back at the end of the week.

**Booking System Update**Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, the process of restoring the booking system is… Posted by Golf Aberdeen on Tuesday, 26 May 2020

However, on the first day golfers could book their spot, the system failed due to the overwhelming demand.

Now they have been urged to be patient and wait until tomorrow when the system will be restored.