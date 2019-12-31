Goldie the Gritter visits north-east school during Scotland tour

A unique golden gritter has completed a tour of Scotland, including Aberdeenshire.

Goldie the Gritter joined council chiefs at Strathburn Primary School in Inverurie to promote the winter campaign.

During its road trip, the gritter clocked up several thousand miles travelling across Scotland.

Goldie also attended a series of plough days – where local authorities trained new drivers – as well as naming days, which saw councils invite school children to name their gritting vehicles.

The tour formed part of Econ manufacturers’s 50th birthday celebration.

Sales director Andrew Lupton said: “The tour of Scotland has been a great success.”