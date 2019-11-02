Golden gritter to feature at Aberdeen safety event

A gold-coloured gritter will take centre stage at a safety event in the city next weekend.

A newly-named gritter will also be at the event which aims to give the public the chance to learn how the roads team prioritise gritting routes.

The gold gritter will be at the event courtesy of Econ Engineering, which is touring with the vehicle as part of its 50th anniversary.

Advice will also be given on how people can stay safe during the colder months.

Free gifts will be handed out to visitors, including ice scrapers and tyre gauges.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Winter can be a difficult time for people, whether it’s getting around or remembering to ensure they are prepared for adverse weather conditions.

“We want to show folk what they can do to help themselves and what free advice they can get which may assist in getting winter-ready.

“This event means that folk can get up close to a gritter as they might not see them in the mornings before they go to work or school. Early morning gritting starts at 4.45am, so most of the vehicles are back at the depot before people leave their homes.

“Everyone is welcome to come along, see the vehicles up close and find out information which can help them plan for a safer and more prepared winter.”

The event will be held at the pedestrian area outside Marks and Spencer on Saturday from 9am to 3pm.