Aberdeen’s Golden Games returns to promote sport in over 65s

An Aberdeen festival created to encourage older adults to take up sports has kicked off for the ninth year.

The 2019 Golden Games was launched yesterday at Aberdeen Sports Village and will continue until next Friday.

The first event took place in 2011 with about 80 people over the age of 65 taking part, but has grown to include more than 500 participants.

And this year organisers have decided to open the activities to other older adults with no age restrictions in place.

There will be plenty of sports on offer at the Active Aberdeen Partnership (AAP) event, including walking netball, target shooting, seated yoga, Nordic walking, outdoor bowling and table tennis.

Golden Games ambassador, Dennis Noble, said he is a big fan of the dancing activities.

He added: “The activities are ongoing across the city, all within the program. It is good to see it growing since it started.

“It is great fun. I am grateful this has started and for older people, this year, there is no age restriction.”

Ally Prockter, chief executive of Aberdeen FC Community Trust and AAP spokesman, said: “While it is about doing physical activity, it is about inclusivity, having something to do and having fun.

“It energises the group, they try things they have never tried before.

“This is a community of people, it creates an atmosphere where older adults can safely come along and participant in sport and realise it is not scary.

“I would encourage anyone who is thinking about it to give it a go.”

The activities are listed on the festival website, along with information on the intensity levels of each sport on offer at various facilities across the city. Booking is essential although there are no costs for each session.

Sports development executive at the sports village, Anna Forsyth, said: “It really has gone from strength to strength. I think the main part of it is the social element and doing an activity that they enjoy.”

To see this year’s schedule of events go to: http://bit.ly/2wFmWeB.