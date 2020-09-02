Gold bikes return to Aberdeen to highlight childhood cancer

A north-east woman has been highlighting the plight of youngsters fighting childhood cancer by turning Aberdeen gold.

Milene Munro’s son Braeden Williams passed away aged seven in October 2014 after battling a brain tumour.

For the last four years, she has helped to organised the Glow Gold for September campaign, which is part of the Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Milene has helped set out 19 spray-painted golden bikes at prominent locations across the city including Union Square, The Green and on Union Street.

These represent the children who have passed away as a result of cancer.

Milene was busy yesterday preparing a tribute tree in Seaton Park which she decorated with wooden tags and gold ribbons featuring the names of children being treated for cancer or who have completed treatment.

Special cards featuring the signs and symptoms of childhood cancer are also being handed out to every school in Aberdeen.

Milene, 49, said she hopes the gold ribbon associated with the campaign eventually becomes as iconic as the pink bow linked to breast cancer awareness.

She said: “We are trying to get the gold ribbon recognised in the same way that the pink ribbon is.

“I have got 36 tags on the tree in Seaton Park and there were 17 there last year.

“This is an awareness campaign so we want more people to know about the symptoms of childhood cancer in the same way they do with meningitis.”

Milene said sending out material with information about the disease is important so that parents and children know what to look out for.

She said: “I did not know any of the signs or symptoms with Braeden, if I had known we could have done something sooner.

“I started doing this the year after he died and I got stuck into it and it really gave me a purpose.”

Each of the bikes in the city centre also features a poem explaining why they have been left out on the street.

It reads: “I used to have a rider, but now I have this chain, a child used to ride me, now he’ll never ride again.

“Help us raise awareness, we need a cure, you see. A world without childhood cancer, how perfect would that be.”