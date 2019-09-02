Gold bikes return to Aberdeen for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

A campaign that has brought a touch of gold to Aberdeen has returned once again.

Spray-painted golden bikes have been placed around Aberdeen with the aim of drawing attention to Childhood Cancer Awareness Month’s Glow Gold for September.

In total 17 bikes and trikes are situated at various city spots – each one marking the passing of a north-east child who bravely battled cancer.

The bikes – of which there are five more than last year – can be found at Union Square, Union Street, The Green, Pittodrie and at Aberdeen Beach.

Organiser Milene Munro, whose son Braeden Williams died at the age of seven in 2014 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour two years earlier, came up with the idea in a bid to grab people’s attention.

She said: “Every year the aim of this is to make people more aware of childhood cancer awareness month.

“More awareness leads to more research which leads to kinder treatments.

“All the parents are pleased to see them. The social worker at the hospital offers them to parents after they have lost a child.”

Milene, from the city centre, has been organising the project since 2017.

She said she hopes those who see the bikes take the time to read the attached notes, which also include a symptom card to help spot the signs of cancer.

She added: “Braeden definitely pushes me. If I did not have Glow Gold for September I do not know where I would be.

“It gives me something to look forward to and to honour the other kids and help other parents.

“It is upsetting adding five more names on this year but there is a sense of memorialising the children to make sure they are not forgotten.

“We are hoping to add to the project and maybe get local businesses involved.”

A golden-designed garden is also situated in Seaton Park and on Spa Street for the rest of the month.