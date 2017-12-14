North-east man going the extra mile to fundraise for Aberdeenshire dog charity

A man is poised to cover 155km this month in a running challenge to raise money for an animal charity close to his heart.

Craig Bowden, from Huntly, is running 5km every day in December to raise money for the Aberdeenshire base of Give a Greyhound a Home (Gagah) – which will see him run more than 96 miles – or almost four marathons – by New Year.

The 55-year-old, a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service training instructor and on-call firefighter in his spare time, has rehomed two greyhounds from the centre – Teddy and Grayson – and hopes to support the charity in its efforts to look after and rehome retired greyhounds.

Last year he took on the fundraising challenge in Spain, but has decided to keep it local this year.

Craig said: “They rely solely on donations, and some of the vet bills can be quite pricey.

“It’s really to raise money for our local charity – I know all the work they put into what they do.

“I managed to raise quite a lot last year, so anything we can raise at all to help them would be great.”

No a stranger to running, he has completed a couple of half marathons in the past, which have stood him in good stead for his 5k challenge, and due to his job, he even occasionally goes running at 3am.

He said: “I’m 55, I’m not a spring chicken, but there’s that enjoyment to it, and the thought of helping the dogs makes it worth it.

“I’ve got a couple of greyhounds. They don’t have a great life once they retire.

“5km isn’t the hardest distance, to run but doing it on a daily basis is tough.

“Last year I did Christmas in a Santa outfit and I ran round Huntly in it, so I’ll probably do that this year again.”

Craig’s target was originally £400, but only 12 days into his challenge, he has already raised more than his target.

You can donate to his fundraiser at: bit.ly/2i6RgYo