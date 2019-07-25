Video: Goats Bill and Ed’s excellent adventure at north-east care home

A pair of pygmy goats have been spreading joy by visiting north-east care homes.

Bill and Ed have already proved a hit with their trips to care facilities in Aberdeen, Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Mintlaw.

Elaine Robb from Ellon is the woman behind the idea and took inspiration for the introduction of the mini herd after working in the sector for 20 years.

Yesterday, she took her miniature herd to Huntly to visit the town’s Meadows Care Home, which is operated by Four Seasons.

Mrs Robb travelled to England to pick up the then 12-week-old pair in the spring as she launched her fledgling business.

She works as a care co-ordinator for the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership and runs the sessions in her spare time.

Pygmy goats Bill and Ed are now seven months old and live in a shed at her home.

Mrs Robb has seen how other animals like ponies and dogs can give a boost to residents living in care homes and decided to try it for herself.

The 48-year-old said that proved to be the spark for her move into the world of animal therapy.

She said: “I’ve seen how the therapy pets can be good for people.

“I just thought I wanted to give it a go with goats and set up the business.

“I currently do it at the weekends because I’m still working.

“I went down to Yorkshire to pick them up and then went through all the animal health stuff and we have proper insurance.

“They are lead trained and I’ve had them since they were 12 weeks old. They live in their own shed.”

Mrs Robb said the goats are having a positive impact and have even sparked happy memories for residents.

She said the goats are usually fed during their care home visits and usually get to roam around one of the communal areas.#

Mrs Robb said: “Animal therapy is already used a lot but nobody had tried it with goats and this has always been a passion of mine.

“A lot of people have dementia and one lady said seeing the goat reminded her of a coach holiday she went on with her husband in 1999.

“She thought she would never see a goat again.

“They get fed and I tell a story about them. They just walk all over the place and people can pat them.

“The goats can even go to rooms where people are too ill to attend the sessions and they can meet people there.”

Shirley Sutherland, manager at the Meadows, said there were “smiles galore” as Bill and Ed made their way around the Huntly facility yesterday.

She said the farmyard animals were given a near free roam of the facility.

Mrs Sutherland said: “They came in and we just let them wander all over the place.

“Residents were feeding them carrots and giving them cuddles and they were also out in the garden at the dementia unit.

“It is great having these visitors in because they lift morale.

“There was quite a lot of reminiscing going on because it makes people refer to old memories and that can only be a good thing.”