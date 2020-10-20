GoAbz app launched to help people plan journeys around Aberdeen

A new app has been launched to help members of the public plan their journeys around Aberdeen.

Called GoAbz, the free mobile application also hopes to encourage more sustainable methods of travel, such as walking or cycling.

Developed by Aberdeen City Council, funding for the scheme was provided as part of the European Union Civitas Portis project.

Free to download from the Apple App Store and from GooglePlay, GoAbz includes information on journey times and costs by vehicle, while also offering alternative suggestions such as cycling and walking, or travelling by bus or train.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “The GoAbz app is an innovative way to help plan your journey around Aberdeen with useful information on journey times and costs.

“It also provides information on alternatives to driving including cycling, walking and using public transport which we’d encourage people to use where they can and particularly for short journeys.”

Residents aided in the design of the app, and two beta versions had already been created before the final product was launched.

The first local engagement session was held in March, with four research workshops undertaken with drivers, students, people aged over 60 and cyclists.

It also looked to include views from young carers, sheltered housing residents, those with visible and invisible disabilities, those without a smartphone or the internet and active travellers including those who are experienced and some who may be unconfident travelling around Aberdeen.

Aberdeen is one of five European port cities to take part in the Civitas Portis initiative.

It asked the cities to find solutions with innovative approaches for sustainable urban mobility and social and functional connections between city centres and ports.

The project also looked at transport solutions with a connection with port operations, supporting sustainable urban mobility through changes in behaviour and the attitudes of citizens, planners, politicians and industries.

It was also aimed at helping to address social inclusion and provide opportunities for economic growth.

As well as Aberdeen, the other cities taking part are Trieste, Antwerp, Constance and Klaipeda.