Go down the rabbit hole at Aberdeen family musical

A family musical is getting ready to take the stage in Aberdeen.

Shazam Theatre Company are performing Alice In Wonderland at Aberdeen Arts Centre next month.

It is a new musical version of the timeless classic that will take audiences down the rabbit hole.

Marie Skene, Shazam Theatre Company artistic director, said: “Shazam Theatre company is about building the confidence and self-esteem of young people through performing arts and this performance allows the group to showcase the skills they have learned.

“The young people get an opportunity to perform to their friends, family and local community in Aberdeen and really enjoy entertaining their audiences.”

Shazam’s cast is aged from 16 to 30.

They perform the show from Thursday March 5 until March 7. Tickets can be bought at shazamtheatrecompany.co.uk