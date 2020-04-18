Go-ahead given to turn former Aberdeen office space into tutoring site

The go-ahead has been given to change the use of a former office to allow children to be tutored.

The site on Spring Garden in Aberdeen is currently used as an office by the Aberdeen Multicultural Centre.

New proposals have been approved by Aberdeen City Council to allow the site to be used as a tutoring space.

It will still be operated by the Aberdeen Multicultural Centre.

A statement from the applicant, Dr Narayan Shrestha, stated the site would be used to teach English and maths to children.

Daniel Lewis, development management manager at Aberdeen City Council, said: “The proposed use would be compatible with the existing character of the surrounding residential area.

“It would not constitute over-development.

“It would have a negligible impact to the amenity of the surrounding properties, in terms of noise and privacy, notably the residential properties of the surrounding area.

“The proposal would be a community use that would be readily accessible to the community it would serve given its inner-city location and proximity to sustainable and public transport links.”

The Aberdeen Multicultural Centre is dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of the diverse community in Aberdeen.

It aims to support communities and society, as well as promoting greater social integration.