Go-ahead given to north-east community garden plans

Plans to create a community garden in a north-east town have been approved by councillors.

The Kincardine and Mearns area committee met this week to discuss proposals submitted to turn part of land on Market Square in Stonehaven into a public space.

Councillors on the committee approved the plans six votes to five against.

To be called the Phoenix Community Garden, it has been brought forward by the Stonehaven Business Association.

It’s hoped it will be an attractive space for people to meet and enjoy, and bring a bit of greenery into the town square, creating a focal point.

It will be placed next to the granite fountain in the corner of the square.

Aberdeenshire Council officer Gregor Spence said: “It’s on land the local authority owns, there has been valid objections which is why it has been referred to committee.

“There has been one letter of support and two objections.

“Overall the proposal is considered to meet the policy P1 in terms of siting and design of the project. This does align with those intentions.”

Councillors chose to approve officers recommendations to approve the plans.

Plans for the garden were created by local architect Nicki Ritchie, who was inspired by the town’s history when creating the design, which includes landscaping and planters, areas to sit, and a timber fence..

The build will not affect the fountain.

Councillor Dennis Robertson moved to approve the application.

He said: “I think it’s something that can evolve in time as well and I think it’s something that would be a really good asset for the town centre. We’re never going to have a perfect location but I think it will enhance what we have and it’s something I am supporting.”

Councillor Sarah Dickinson added: “In terms of supporting our town centre this is a positive move to encourage people to come up from the beach and come into the town centre and encourage them to shop and support the local economy of Stonehaven.”

However, an motion to refuse the application was put forward by Councillor Colin Pike.

Some concerns had been raised by several councillors about accessibility of the site, and visibility for traffic, as well as the removal of disabled parking spaces for the site.

Mr Pike said: “The concept of bringing his initiative is a good one but I would have to say in planning terms is this an appropriate site for this concept? I would have to say no.

“We’re looking at doing a supposed garden installation on the north side of listed buildings. That location there, doesn’t matter what the weather is, it will always be in shade. This garden as such will never thrive.

“The use of granite setts we’ve already heard could be a problem for accessibility, as you know when you get a frosty day, that type of material is dangerous underfoot. The other thing that concerns me is as well as the building being listed, the granite fountain which was donated to Stonehaven in 1897 has been almost excluded within this design.”