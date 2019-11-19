Go-ahead given to cut down Aberdeen tree over safety fears

Council chiefs in Aberdeen have given the green light for four trees to be made safe amid concerns they could fall and be a danger.

Tilia Tree Care, based in Maryculter, applied to Aberdeen City Council for permission to cut down one tree and reduce the size of three more at the Chanonry in Old Aberdeen safe.

The firm made the application on behalf of Irene Wischik and getting permission was necessary as the trees are in a conservation area.

The application has now been granted by the council on safety grounds.

The council considered the application, which expressed concern about “health and safety” because “for example the trees are diseased and there is a fear they might break or fall”.

It means the firm can cut down one elm tree and reduce the size of two beech trees and a sycamore tree.