Go-ahead given to £1 million base for AWPR maintenance

A £1 million base for maintenance of the Aberdeen bypass has been given the green light.

A building warrant submitted by contractor Balfour Beatty has been passed by Aberdeen City Council this week, clearing the way for the new depot.

The new centre, which will sit alongside the road at the Chapel of Stoneywood near Dyce, will host a salt barn for the refilling of gritters, an office which will double as a meeting space, along with parking and refuelling space.

Aberdeen City Council agreed to the plans in July of last year, but a building warrant was required before work can start on the site.

The contractor said in its initial application the building is intended to stand for 30 years.

According to documents submitted alongside the application, work was undertaken to identify the site, which was chosen due to its proximity to the centre of the bypass.

The depot is being set up to give better response times in emergency situations on the road, with workers close at hand to deal with them.

The documents also state a target response time of one hour has been set for between 6am and 8pm, and one and a half hours outwith those times.

A spokesman for Transport Scotland said: “We can confirm that a building warrant has been issued to Aberdeen Roads Limited by Aberdeen City Council to build an operations and maintenance depot for the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route/Balmedie to Tipperty project near to Craibstone Junction. This will include an office, salt barn and general store.”

The AWPR opened fully to drivers in February, after a number of delays caused by the collapse of Carillion, a partner in building firm Aberdeen Roads Limited, along with issues caused by severe winter weather.

Costs of the project, which opened in four separate phases throughout last year, have also soared from £745m to more than £1 billion.