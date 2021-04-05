Go-ahead given for water treatment upgrades at north-east site

The go-ahead has been given for upgrades to a wastewater treatment facility to cope with planned growth in a north-east town.

A planning application had been lodged with Aberdeenshire Council by Scottish Water seeking permission for upgrades to its treatment site at Kirkbrae, Tarves.

And the plans, which had been to “accommodate planned growth” in the area, have now been approved.

Planning documents submitted with the original application stated: “Tarves Wastewater Treatment Works (WwTW) is currently working near capacity.

“In order to accommodate planned growth within the catchment, Scottish Water is proposing to modify the works to increase capacity.”

The plans outlined included:

Conversion of a redundant biofilter to a storm tank with a handrail.

A pumping station and access platform.

Sludge pumps and pipework.

Planning documents add: “Tarves WwTW already exists and the upgrading works take place within the existing site boundaries.

“No trees will be lost as a result of below ground pipework. Works have been

designed to allow for hand digging and location of underground structures can be slightly altered to accommodate trees if required.

“Overall there will be very little visual change and no unacceptable effect on landscape character.”

The local authority’s decision notice stated: “The planning authority considers that the application is for a development that is in accordance with the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan 2017.

“The proposed development is acceptable in principle in that it would upgrade an existing wastewater treatment plant for purposes ancillary to the main use.

“It is also in accordance with the Tarves Settlement Statement in the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan 2017, in that it actions the planned growth to increase capacity of the site.”

The notice also states the upgrade would be “unlikely to erode the character or amenity of the site and wider area through visual or noise impact”.