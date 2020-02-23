Go-ahead given for skatepark in north-east village

Planning permission has been granted for a skatepark to be built in a north-east village.

Campaigners in Aboyne have been attempting to create the facility for more than 20 years but encountered a number of stumbling blocks, including issues with funding and the location.

However, now they have received planning permission to build the skatepark on the edge of Ladywood, close to the community centre.

Aboyne Wheelers is a group of parents who took it upon themselves to find somewhere for their children to undertake wheeled activities.

Aberdeenshire Council has now granted them the chance to develop the skatepark and they will need to find £120,000 through fundraising and grants to begin construction work.

Chairman of Aboyne Wheelers Steve Gardyne was pleased to enter the next stage of their plans.

He said: “We are delighted that Aberdeenshire Council has granted full planning permission for the construction of a skatepark in Aboyne.

“The announcement is a real milestone for the project and brings the village of Aboyne a step closer to having a skatepark for local kids and visitors to enjoy.

“This has not happened overnight and is the result of great commitment and many hours of work by different local community members over the years.

“Various groups of parents have been trying to bring a skatepark to the village for more than 20 years, in fact one of our current committee members was involved in one of the earliest attempts as a child.

“I would like to thank the other members of Aboyne Wheelers group for their support in reaching this milestone along with Mid Deeside Community Trust and the local community council for their support and input throughout.”

It is hoped the group can commence construction on the skatepark in the first half of 2021 but they still have a bit of work to do before that.

Currently keen skaters and cyclists are forced to travel to Aberdeen and Stonehaven to test their abilities.

Mr Gardyne wants the skatepark to be a focal point of the village and attract people from around the region.

He said: “This will be the first one ever in Aboyne as currently the kids here have to go on a pilgrimage to Stonehaven every week.

“I hope this will be a brand new facility for all of Upper Deeside to use.

“We also want it to have an impact on the teenagers here as it gives them a place to come and we want to eventually become a user-led committee which means they will have a bigger say.”

If you would like to donate or get involved, contact aboynewheelers@gmail.com