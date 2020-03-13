Go-ahead given for Aberdeen school pupils to have their say with forum

Plans for a pupil forum to give young people more of a voice on matters affecting them have been given a green light.

The proposals were inspired by the work of a senior group of pupils at Bridge of Don Academy, who uncovered inconsistencies over recycling across schools in the city.

Aberdeen City Council’s chief executive Angela Scott met with them to discuss the issue – and they have since worked with council officers to develop the forum.

The proposal was approved by the local authority’s educational operational delivery committee yesterday – giving the go-ahead for the group to be set up.

It is expected to consist of secondary school pupils from each academy in the city, who will meet regularly with the local authority’s chief education officer.

The group will have a say on issues affecting young people across the city and on priorities for education services.

Education operational delivery committee convener John Wheeler said: “I wholeheartedly support this innovative proposal.

“We have already made huge strides in giving our children and young people a voice in the issues that affect them, via the Imagineers project, our Champions Board and Pupil Participation Groups.

“The views of young people should inform everything we do as an organisation and the city-wide forum will provide them with a mechanism for doing just that.”

The new forum will also help Aberdeen in its bid to become a Unicef Child-Friendly City. The council has already taken part in a number of initiatives, including a celebration of World Children’s Day, while a number of schools have been awarded Unicef rights respecting schools status.

Committee member Councillor Martin Greig said of the new pupil body: “This is a very welcome initiative. It is going to enable us to let the young people express their views on the matters which affect them.

“It is going to be a really important consultative and advisory body and will be key for making our young people’s voices heard.”