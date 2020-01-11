Plans to extend north-east dentist backed

A north-east dental surgery will be able to extend its facilities into the building next door after council bosses approved proposals for the move.

Inverurie Dental Practice, based on the town’s High Street, applied to move into the vacant unit in November.

It wants to take over the former DFS Sports store next door and use it to extend what it offers to patients.

A report detailing the blueprints said: “It is proposed to extend the existing dental practice to include the adjacent building.

“Access to the dental practice would still be taken from the existing entrance at number 13.

“The entrance door to the business would be retained but would be closed off with vinyl frosting added to the glazed parts of the door.

“The timber windows to the front of the building would also be retained with vinyl frosting added.

“All vinyl frosting would match the windows of the existing dental practice.

“The existing car parking to the rear of the application site will be utilised and there are no proposed changes to the existing connections to the public water supply and public sewer.”

Aberdeenshire Council chiefs concluded the idea does comply with their planning policy.