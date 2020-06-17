Go-ahead finally given to replace damaged north-east bridge

Work to replace a footbridge which connects two sides of a north-east town will begin next month.

Funding was approved for the 55 metre timber crossing in Meiklemill by councillors last spring but it was not known until now when the work would start.

The bridge, which runs across the River Ythan near to Meiklemill Primary School and Gordon Park, was damaged during Storm Frank in January 2016, and £40,000 was put aside last year for its repair.

It was on the reserve list in 2017-18, however due to a lack of additional monies available cash was only allocated for the project in the 2019-20 financial year.

The repairs will begin on July 6 and will last for six weeks with a completion date for August 14.

Now the repairs will go ahead in July and are expected to take around six weeks to complete, with a finish date set for August 14.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Signs have appeared at both ends of the bridge to inform locals about the revamp.

Councillor Gillian Owen, who represents the Ellon and district ward, said she was worried current circumstances would mean the scheme would not go ahead.

She said she is “delighted” that progress on the replacement is to begin in a matter of weeks.

Councillor Owen said:“I was delighted to see this notice and have now confirmed with council officers that this much needed upgrade will go ahead. I had feared that this project would have been a casualty of Covid-19.

“The contract for design, fabricate, and erection was let back in January 2020 and much work has already been undertaken by the external company in preparation for building the new bridge that it made financial sense to proceed as planned, especially now the construction sector in Scotland has been given permission to restart on the proviso that all necessary Covid-19 secure precautions are adhered to.

“In advance of erection of the new bridge our own construction section will be dismantling and removing the old bridge which is now at the end of its service life.

“I realise this will be disruptive but ask residents for their patience during these much need works.”

Aberdeenshire Council has been contacted for comment