Global safety training firm makes two key appointments in Aberdeen

A global safety training firm has made two key appointments in Aberdeen.

Iain Taylor has been promoted to UK commercial director at RelyOn Nutec Digital, while Alan McIntyre has moved into a new post as director for managed services.

Iain worked in digital training roles before joining the RelyOn Nutec Global team, and Alan spent his career in emergency response and health and safety training following a stint offshore.

Iain said: “Everything that we do in the business now is underpinned digitally and having a background in software and digital training is key to this role and the new challenges our customers face.

“We are focussed on digitising our core business so we are in a strong position to support our customers through this pandemic and beyond, to oversee our core customer’s energy transition and to expand further into industries beyond oil and gas.

“By utilising digital technologies, we can deliver greater time and cost savings to our clients by offering both eLearning and blended training options.

“However, we deliver for competency and not just for certification, and therefore practical training remains essential to our training delivery.”

Alan McIntyre added: “We also want to focus on developing and expanding our managed services which include training management, health and safety, competence and crisis management.

“Our specialist consultants are experts in their subject matter having worked with key customers in the oil and gas industry for decades.

“Those skills are transferrable so moving forward, we are looking to diversify the client base to support other high-risk industries such as renewables, maritime, petrochemical, and more.

“We also want to leverage existing relationships globally to attract new business to UK facilities.”

RelyOn Nutec has more than 33 training centres worldwide including two in the UK, in Aberdeen and Teesside, which have 39 and 17 employees respectively.