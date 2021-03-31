Global malting firm announces a £12 million expansion of north-east facility

An International malting firm has announced a £12 million investment to expand its malting facility in Buckie.

Boortmalt Group’s expansion will increase its capacity by 50% to support growing demand for malt whiskey distilling and brewing.

The expansion is already underway and scheduled for commissioning by the end of 2021.

Charles Tozer, Boortmalt’s general manager UK and Ireland said: “We pride ourselves on working alongside each distiller and brewer to offer them the malt they need for style of beer or whisky.

“We are excited for what the future holds after significantly expanding our production capacity.”

The firm also hopes to increase energy efficiency with the installation of a modern economical burner technology.

Yvan Schaepman, Boortmalt Group’s CEO said: “This significant investment into our malting facilities in Buckie is a signal of our confidence in the future of the market and recent performance of our customer base.

“The new capacity will allow us to increase production and do so in a more sustainable manner.”

Boortmalt is one of the oldest malting family businesses in UK and dates to the 19th century.

It operates in UK as Pauls Malt and has run its Buckie facility since 1974, currently employing 24 people.

The firm recently agreed a long-term supply agreement with Banff and Moray Grain Group for direct supply of malting barley.