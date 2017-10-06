Just Eat backs Evening Express Retailer Awards

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A leading global food marketplace has pledged its support to the Evening Express Retailer Awards 2017.

Just Eat has sponsored the Food on the Go Retailer of the Year category.

Three finalists are in the running for the gong, which aims to recognise those who are committed to providing high-quality food and a quick but efficient service.

The shortlist for the category was announced in August and includes Deja vu Sandwich Bar in the city’s Rose Street, FreshMex in Aberdeen’s Holburn Street and FRESH Cafe at Kingswells’ Prime Four Business Park.

Just Eat UK marketing director Ben Carter said he believes the Retailer Awards are a “great opportunity”.

He said: “We’re excited to be sponsoring the Food on the Go Retailer of the Year award.

“It’s a great opportunity to celebrate and champion local businesses. At Just Eat we want to help the people of Aberdeen discover and order their favourite food locally.

“We have over 122 restaurant partners in Aberdeen – many of which are small, independent businesses – delivering thousands of takeaways every week.”

Just Eat is a leading global marketplace for online food delivery.

The firm aims to help its customers discover the food they really want, offering more than 100 different cuisines from 28,000 restaurants across the UK.

Customers can order food straight to their door at the click of a button via Just Eat’s online website or app.

From Indian, Chinese, Italian to fish and chips, Just Eat has the cuisine to match its customers’ moods.

The winner of the Food on the Go Retailer of the Year title will be announced at the Retailer Awards, sponsored by Aberdeen Inspired, on November 2, at the Aberdeen Mercure Ardoe House Hotel.

Ben added: “We’d encourage people to come along to the awards, not just to support their local takeaway, but the businesses at the heart of the community.”

Tickets for the Retailer Awards are available to buy online at www.eeretailawards.co.uk