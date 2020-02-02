Aberdeen organisation gets global boost

A business organisation has been granted a licence to issue international business documents.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce can give out ATA Carnets, which allows goods to travel duty free and tax free for up to a year.

They are also the first in Scotland to deliver the service digitally.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A Carnet provides an alternative to the time-consuming task of completing customs documents for each country goods are passing through. They can be used in around 70 countries for non-perishable goods.

Lorraine Neish, export documentation leader, said: “The north-east is a strong, internationally-focused region, thanks in part to our energy and agriculture industries, but also the growing digital, tourism and life sciences sectors and having the right customs documentation is vital to ensure goods get to where they are going with minimal fuss and cost.”