Global artist Vexta finishes new street art project in Aberdeen

An artist whose work is displayed around the world hopes to return to Aberdeen following the completion of her latest piece.

Australian artist Vexta was in the Granite City over the weekend completing her artwork which is part of the Nuart scheme.

The colourful piece has been added to a wall outside the Tunnels music venue on Carnegie Brae.

Vexta has worked in numerous cities across the world, including Melbourne and Mexico City, with the Granite City the latest stop before she jets out to Dubai.

Her connection to the city came about after the 39-year-old self-taught artist met Nuart director Martyn Reed several years ago in New York City.

Vexta came to Scotland after initially being commissioned to do some work at Bladnoch distillery in Dumfries and Galloway.

She then offered to add to Aberdeen’s collection of street art, and after two days of work alongside Tunnels boss Steve Morris, her piece which features multi-coloured triangles was completed.

Mr Morris also repaired the lights at the city centre underpass to brighten it up and complement the new installation outside the popular venue.

Vexta said she enjoyed working in Aberdeen and would like to return to the city one day.

She said: “I had a great time working in Aberdeen. It is a charming city.

“Aberdeen has such a great reputation for murals because of Nuart. It was an honour to receive support from the city to add my work to the city’s walls.

“Creating this mural was a fortuitous event.

“I met Martyn, the curator of Nuart, a few years ago in NYC and reconnected with him through a mutual friend.

“The people of Aberdeen were so kind and supportive of my work.

“The general vibe of Aberdeen was great. A really nice chilled vibe that was entirely lovely to spend time in. I hope to come back again soon.”

Vexta’s mural is the last piece to be added to the city as part of this year’s Nuart festival.